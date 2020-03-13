Canadian Prime Minister’s Wife Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will isolate himself for 14 days after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus.

Grégoire Trudeau has mild symptoms and is feeling well, and will remain in isolation for 14 days, the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement late Thursday.

She came down with mild flu-like symptoms Wednesday following a speaking engagement in the UK. Health officials are reaching out to those who’ve been in contact with her, the office said.

“The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days,” the office said.

It added that on the advice of his doctors, he’ll not be tested since he has no symptoms. He’ll continue with his duties, and plans to address Canadians on Friday.

“For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact…