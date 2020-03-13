Coronavirus Outbreak: Round-the-clock Updates – THISDAYLIVE

FRIDAY MARCH 13, 2020

Brazilian President Who Shook Trump’s Hand Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive Friday for coronavirus, according to one of the major newspapers in Rio de Janeiro, Journal O Dia.

United States President Donald Trump had dined with Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago where the two leaders shook hands on Saturday night.

The press secretary of the Brazilian leader, Fabio Wajngarten, who was also at the Mar-a-Lago dinner and took photograph with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, had earlier tested positive for coronavirus, prompting a test to be carried out on President Bolsonaro.

A second test has however been carried out on the Brazilian leader and the results are expected to be known on Friday.

Details later…

English Football League Suspended

The English Football League is to suspend all fixtures until 4 April, Sky News understands.

It comes as Premier League…