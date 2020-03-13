Court Orders Sanusi’s Release from Detention

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Friday ordered the release of the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, from dentention.

Justice Chikere gave the order in a ruling on an exparte motion filed by Sanusi through his lawyer, Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN.

The court in addition ordered the service of the originating motion on the respondents through substituted means.

Respondents in the suit are the Kano State government, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the Department of State Services (SSS).

Sanusi has been under house arrest since Monday in Awe town in Nasarawa State, where he was banished to, after his dethronement as Emir of Kano.

