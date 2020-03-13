Lawyer Charged with Forging Court Processes

By Tobi Soniyi

The police on Thursday charged a legal practitioner, Mr Eziafa Samuel Enwedo, before a Federal High Court in Abuja for allegedly forging court processes which a court of the Federal Capital Territory relied on to give judgment in which the court set aside the election of Mr Ifeanyi Ubah as the senator representing Anambra South.

Enwedo was said to have conspired with his client who was plaintiff in the suit Anani Anacletus Chuka, and a contestant for the senatorial seat, Dr Obinna Uzor who later applied to join the suit, and two others namely Aroh Ifunanya and Faith Samuel.

Count one of the charges obtained by our correspondent read: “That you Eziafa Samuel Enwedo on or about September, 2019 at the Federal Capital Territory within the jurisdiction of this court did conspire with Anani Anacletus Chuka, Aron Ifunanya, Faith Samuel and Obinna Uzor all of who are at large to commit a felony to with forging originating summons…