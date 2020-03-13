Navy Intercepts 316 Drums of Diesel Conveyed by Smugglers to Cameroon

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Nigerian Navy has stated that in its efforts to rid the waterways of all forms of criminal activities to allow legitimate economic activities to strive, the heat on criminals operating in the country’s waterways will not be relaxed.

The Commanding Officer of the Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base, Ibaka, Akwa Ibom State, Captain Peter Yilme, made the pledge yesterday in Ibaka.

Speaking while handing over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) 316 drums of illegally acquired diesel seized from hoodlums at the Agbani Offshore, he warned those involved in illicit trades to repent and embrace legitimate businesses.

He said the seized drums which contained 300 litres of diesel each were being conveyed to the Republic of Cameroon, but were intercepted on March 8, 2020, at about 0400 hours during a routine patrol by the navy gunboats.

Yilme, who explained that on sighting the navy gunboats, the suspects…