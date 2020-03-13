No Confirmed Case of Coronavirus in Plateau, Says Govt

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State government thursday declared that there is no confirmed case of coronavirus in the state, noting that the 43 persons that were earlier quarantined in the state came up with no symptom to suggest that they have the disease after they have been under observation for 14 days.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Ndam, while briefing journalists in Jos said, “all the 43 suspected cases that were confined to 14-day investigation period did not have any Convid-19.”

He said the powerful team led by the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and security agencies were in Wase Local Government Area to review the 43 isolated cases.

Ndam said, “the 14-day investigation period to monitor the symptoms of Convid-19 in the suspected cases ended on March 10, for some and March 11, for others, and we are happy to say we do not have the…