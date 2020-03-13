Police Parade 15 Suspected Criminals in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

The Ondo State Police Command thursday paraded 15 suspected criminals for alleged offences ranging from armed robbery, piracy, cultism, child theft to possession of human body parts.

The suspects were paraded at the state command headquarters in Akure by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Undie Adie, who was represented by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tee Leo.

The commissioner, who said the police also recovered arms, ammunition, vehicles and phones from the suspects, added that the suspects have confessed to the crimes and would be prosecuted soon.

Giving details of the arrested suspects, Adie said a 50-year-old man, Idris Sule Shaye, was arrested for unlawful possession of fresh human head and hands.

The suspect was said to have committed the offence on February 27, 2020, in Owani via Idoani, Ose Local Government Area of the state, adding that Shaye was arrested following the report made by…