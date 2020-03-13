Withdraw Social Media Bill Now, 135 CSOs Tell Senate

About 135 civil society organisations have asked the Senate to withdraw the social media bill, noting that the groundswell of opposition against it showed that Nigerians are against the proposed law.

The Protection from Internet Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill, better known as Social Media Bill, prescribes sanction for abuse of social media.

It was sponsored by Senator Muhammad Musa representing Niger East senatorial district.

The CSOs argued that the majority of views and arguments canvassed against the proposed law indicated that it had no place in the country.

They expressed satisfaction with the opposition to the bill by Nigerians during the public hearing at the Senate on Monday.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Centre for Liberty, Girl Child Africa, Global Rights; Enough is Enough Nigeria, Centre for Democracy and Development, Civil Society Legislative, Advocacy Centre, Oxfam Nigeria, Transition Monitoring Group…