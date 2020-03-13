Zamfara Police Rescue Kidnapped Foreign National

The Zamfara State Police Command has rescued a Nigerien national who was kidnapped by bandits from Niger Republic and brought to Nigeria.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, told journalists yesterday that the command received information that a white Nigerien was seen on a motorcycle with gunmen along Zamfara-Sokoto border.

Shehu said, “Immediately we got this information, we swung into action and went into the forest to rescue him.”

He said, the repentant bandits were used by the police in the search for the kidnapped Nigerien national.

According to him, after two days of intensive search in the forest, the victim was discovered in the hands of his captives where he was rescued and brought to Gusau, the state capital.

Shehu said the victim who gave his name as Diddi Kadiri was taken to hospital where he was confirmed healthy, adding that he would be taken back to his country for him to reunite with his family.

