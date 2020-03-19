Alleged Money Laundering: Court Adjourns Ikuforiji’s Case to September 30

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has adjourned the trial of a former speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Adeyemi Ikuforiji to September 30.

Ikuforiji and his former Personal Assistant, Mr. Oyebode Atoyebi are standing trial on the allegations of laundering N338.8m.

The duo are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 54-count charge.

They, however, pleaded not guilty before Justice Mohammed Liman and were allowed to continue on the bail terms earlier granted them by the previous trial judge.

Liman ordered the Court Registrar to tell parties in the case that “in view of the directive of the Chief Judge that new trials should not be opened especially because of the impending transfer of judges, the case is adjourned till after vacation”.

The registrar then announced Sept 30 as the next adjourned date.

EFCC counsel, Mr. Ekene Iheanacho, immediately raised a complaint…