COVID 19: Guild of Medical Directors Says Temperature Test not Enough, Call for Extra Vigilance

By Kuni Tyessi

In the face of the ravaging Corona Virus across the globe, and with eight confirmed cases in Nigeria, the Guild of Medical Directors has called for more vigilance especially at the nation’s airports.

The guild in statement by its president, Prof. Femi Dokun-Babalola, said testing should go beyond the usual temperature test and there should be a general warning that all travellers coming into the country must as a matter of necessity, self quarantine for at least two weeks.

He said this is because “it is possible and even likely, more cases of COVID 19 may have entered our shores un-detected.”

Emphasising that enhanced measures will go a long way in further protecting Nigerians from the ravages of the COVID 19 epidemic, he added that similar measures have been taken in Ghana, Sudan and South Africa, among other nations in Africa.

“In particular, it is our opinion that restrictions should be placed on flights coming from…