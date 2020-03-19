Kaduna CAN Urges Church Leaders to Support Govt in Fight against COVID-19

By John Shiklam in Kaduna The Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked church leaders to join forces with government and health workers to stop the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement on Thursday in Kaduna, the Chairman of the association, Rev. Joseph Hayab, said the church should not be ignorant of the global pandemic.

He said the challenge of coronavirus is now a global pandemic and many countries across the world have recorded cases of the virus.

He said: “The church in Nigeria, therefore, should not be ignorant of this global pandemic.”

According to him, the church can “help to reduce the spread of the virus by suspending our large gathering activities for the meantime”.

Hayab said: “The church, as a school of faith, which is known for having large gatherings for church services, wedding, burial, prayer meetings, crusades and revival services must endeavour to join forces with government and…