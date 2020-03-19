Three Suspected Cases Test Negative in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Government wednesday declared that the three rumoured cases of COVID-19 in Kano have tested negative.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, said the state remain free from the virus as three cases have been confirmed negative.

The commissioner posited that the state ministry of health had won the battle against Lassa fever, having discharged all suspected cases at the state isolation centre at Yargaya hospital.

Tsanyawa, who disclosed the proactive measures the government had put in place since the declaration of the index case of the deadly virus, stressed that the ministry of health is deploying manpower and facilities at all strategic point to nip in the bud any emergency case.

He disclosed that the state government is intensifying surveillance and emergency preparedness and response committee to detect any suspected case for prompt action.

Reacting to possibility of issuing…