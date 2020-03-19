YPP Drags FCT High Court Judge before NJC

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Young Progressive Party (YPP) wednesday dragged an Abuja High Court Judge, Justice Bello Kawu before the National Judicial Council (NJC) over alleged act of professional misconduct amongst others in the case between one Anani Chuka and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Justice Kawu had in the said case ordered the removal of Senator Ubah from office as a Senator having allegedly found him guilty of forging his National Examination Council (NECO) certificate to aid his qualification for the Anambra South senatorial district election, which held on February 23, 2019.

Ubah has appealed the judgment with the appellate to deliver its verdict in the appeal latest Thursday, March 19, 2020 (today).

But the YPP has however approached the national body and urged it to investigate Kawu with the aim of correcting any perceived wrong the judge may have engaged in during the course of hearing and determining the case.

The letter entitled:…