Court Orders Kalu’s Release from Prison

Davidson Iriekpen

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State yesterday ordered the release of a former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, from prison.

Justice Mohammad Liman gave the order after Kalu’s lawyer, Chief Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), moved an application for the release of the former governor in court.

Kalu was jailed for 12 years on December 5, 2019, after he was convicted of N7.1 billion fraud alongside his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited, and a former director of finance at Abia State Government House, Mr. Jones Udeogu.

However, the Supreme Court, in a May 8, 2020 judgment, nullified the trial and conviction of Kalu and others on the grounds that the judge, Justice Mohammed Idris, who handled the case lacked jurisdiction.

The Supreme Court’s judgment followed an appeal by Udeogu contending that Justice Idris concluded the 12-year-old trial and gave judgment after he had been elevated to the Court of Appeal…