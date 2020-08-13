NAS Decries Southern Kaduna Killings, Seeks FG’s Action

By Chuks Onwudinjo

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has expressed concern over the resurgence of killings in Kaura, Zango-Kataf, Kajuru and Jema’a local government areas in southern Kaduna, that have left other innocent citizens brutalized, maimed and traumatized.

In a press statement made available to THISDAY, titled ‘Stop the Killings in Southern Kaduna” and signed by the worldwide leader of the organisation, Mr Abiola Owoaje, the association stated that it was worrisome that despite the imposition of a 24-hour curfew by the state government and deployment of security agencies by the federal government in the troubled areas, violence had continued in the state.

The association wondered how suspected Ethnic militiamen could beat military checkpoints and safeguards put in place to kill 33 people in one fell swoop, in some villages in Zango-Kataf Local Government of the state.

NAS noted that the inability of…