APC Inaugurates Reconciliation Committee for Ogun, Imo

By Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the reconciliation committee for both Ogun and Imo states to reconcile aggrieved members.

The Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee and the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, while inaugurating the committee yesterday in Abuja, said the on-going reconciliatory initiatives of APC would “soon shock Nigeria’s political space with massive return of former members” who felt aggrieved and unwillingly, went to other political parties.

He recalled that the unfortunate incidences that bedeviled the party in the recent past threatened its existence and the subsequently led to the constitution of the caretaker committee.

The committee had shortly after its inauguration initiated some peace building and reconciliation mechanisms, to give every member a sense of fairness and belonging.

Buni stated: “I am proud to say that, with the…