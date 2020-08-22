COVID-19: Delta Establishes Free Testing Centres

By Omon-Julius Onabu

In a bid to ensure that the Coronavirus pandemic is brought under control and halted through increased testing of citizens and residents, the Delta State Government has established sample collection centres in government hospitals across the state, which can be easily accessed by those desirous to know their COVID-19 status.

This is contained in a statement on Friday and signed by the state Director of Information, Mr. Dona Obuseh.

It said that “sample collection and testing are free and issuance of certificate of result after testing is also free,” adding that “on no account should any resident in the state pay for the above-mentioned services.”

The statement further advised residents to take the opportunity of the free testing programme to know their COVID-19 status.