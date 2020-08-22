NDDC Contractors Support Forensic Audit

By Bennett Oghifo

The Contractors Association of Niger Delta Development Commission (CA-NDDC) has endorsed the forensic auditing of the NDDC by the Interim Management Committee (IMC), ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is as a group, Transparency Advocacy for Development Initiative, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to dissolve the board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and also suspend the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, over alleged corruption and mismanagement rocking the commission.

The association stated this in a communique issued after an extraordinary meeting of the president and the executive members in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The communiqué, made available to THISDAY, was signed by the National Chairman Founding Fathers/President Contractors Association of NDDC, Mr. Ebuka Sebastian Nwanyiri and the Grand Patron, Contractors Association of NDDC, Chief Jasper Jumbo.

The association…