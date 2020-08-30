Armed Forces Support Fund Bill will Strengthen Fight against Insecurity, Says House Spokesperson

By Udora Orizu

The spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has said that the passage of the Nigerian Armed Forces Support Fund Bill will go a long way to strengthen the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

Kalu, in an interview with journalists in Abuja over the weekend, said the Bill intends to fix the funding gap for the Nigerian Armed Forces in order to provide a lasting solution to the problems facing the security forces.

The Bill, which has been passed for second reading at the House, was sponsored by the Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson.

According to him, ”We promised Nigerians that between June 2020 and May 2021, we would enact legislation to support structured funding of the Armed Forces to improve military readiness and enhance our capacity to respond to present and emerging threats to national security.

“It will interest you to know that presently, we already have…