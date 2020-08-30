FG Earmarks N600bn to Boost Food Security

James Emejo in Abuja

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, has said the federal government has resolved to inject over N600 billion as stimulus response into the agriculture sector.

The intervention, which targets small scale farmers, seeks to ensure food security and sustainability.

Speaking during a tour of Dangote Fertilizer Plant over the weekend, he said 2.4 million farmers will benefit from the stimulus package in the first instance.

The minister pointed out that to avoid the abuse of government funds as well as its good intentions, the support will be in kind in form of inputs and not cash as was the practice in the past.

Nanono said the forceful closure of all international borders, necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, had made it evident that Nigeria can conveniently and sustainably feed itself.

A statement by Director of…