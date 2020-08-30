Leadership Tussle Rocks NULGE as S’West Leaders Disown Deputy National Secretary

By James Sowole

Leadership of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in the six South West states, at the weekend cautioned their governors and members, not to relate with the former Deputy National Secretary of the union, Mr Razak Lawal, who they said had ceased to be employee of the union after retirement on attainment of 60 years of age.

The call of the NULGE leaders, was the highpoint of the communiqué issued by the union officers at the end of their meeting, held in Akure, Ondo State.

The communiqué, read by the National Trustee of the union, Comrade Abimbola Babalola, was signed by the six state presidents of Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Lagos and Ekiti.

The leaders alleged that Lawal, who is a former employee of the union, had been engaging in various anti-union activities nationwide and particularly in the South West.

Specifically, they said Lawal illegally created National Caretaker Committee of the union in…