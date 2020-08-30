Violence: Idanre PDP Petitions IGP, Urges Arrest of Hoodlums

Appalled by what it called harassment and brutalization of its members by hoodlums allegedly affiliated with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State have forwarded a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, calling for the investigation, arrest and prosecution of the culprits.

In the petition dated August 26, the petitioners, through their counsel, Legal Komfort Associates, detailed series of grievous assaults occasioning grievous bodily harm on their members by the said hoodlums, with gory pictures affixed as evidence.

According to them, few days before the last local government election conducted by Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) on Saturday, in which PDP did not participate, the hoodlums and their cohorts laid siege to Idanre residents, particularly members of the opposition parties.

The petitioners…