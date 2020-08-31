Bagudu Visits Flood-ravaged Communities, Pledges Govt’s Assistance

By Onuminya Innocent

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on Sunday paid an assessment visit to the flood ravaged areas in the state.

The governor, who was accompanied by officials of the state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), led by its Chairman, Alhaji Sani Dododo, visited Augie, Argungu and Arewa Local Government Areas to assess rice farmlands, roads and bridges affected by the flood.

Bagudu, who defied the difficult terrains of the hinterlands, took time to personally interact with the victims, commiserated with them and promised to assist them.

Speaking with journalists at Bakin Gada in Argungu Local Government after inspecting the rice farm submerged by the floods, Bagudu, flanked by the National President of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Alhaji Aminu Goronyo, expressed his utmost shock over the incident, describing it as regrettable.

“Things like this happen. We are not…