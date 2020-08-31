Glo Celebrates Yemi Alade, Other Music Stars

African Voices, the Globacom-sponsored magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN), this week celebrates the achievements of Nigeria’s energetic female music star, Yemi Alade, and two other highly talented youths who are spreading joy across the continent.

This was revealed in a statement Glo Corporate Communications Office issued yesterday, justifying the decision of the telecom giant to celebrate the music stars.

The statement said the two talents, who will join Yemi on the programme, “are Amanda Black, a South African pop star, and Ben Pol, a notable recording artist from Tanzania.

“Yemi, 31, began her music career after she won the Peak Talent Show in 2009. She followed the laurel with the release of a hit single titled “Johnny” in 2014.

“She won the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) for Best Female Artiste in Western Africa in 2015 and 2018; the MTV Awards in 2015; and the 2016 Nigeria Entertainment Award as Female Artiste of…