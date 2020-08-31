Report: Despite Gulping N243bn in Four Years, Amnesty Yet to Achieve Mandate

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Even though the federal government spent a whopping N243 billion on the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) in the Niger Delta from 2010 to 2014, the programme has yet to achieve its objectives, a report by an international development firm has said.

The report by Nextier Security, Peace and Development (SPD) described the programme as too expensive to maintain and marred by corruption and patrimonial sentiment.

The report, which was unveiled in Abuja yesterday, noted that the amnesty programme had failed to achieve its mandate despite gulping a whopping sum of N243 billion between 2010 and 2014 alone.

Consequently, the report urged the federal government to devolve the activities of the programme into state oil commissions, noting that the amnesty programme was the most expensive of such initiatives in the world.

Specifically, the report admitted that the programme was too expensive to maintain, as well as being…