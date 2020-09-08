Adoption of Single Currency Premature, Buhari Tells ECOWAS Leaders

*Says Nigeria committed to implementation plan

*Tasks counterparts not to elongate tenures

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday criticised the decision of the Francophone West African bloc of ECOWAS to unilaterally adopt proposed ECO currency, describing it as premature.

Buhari who made the remarks in Niamey, the Niger Republic capital, at the 57th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, said Nigeria remained committed to the implementation of a single currency plan.

He said the decision of the French speaking West African countries to ambush their Anglophone counterparts on the proposed currency, without meeting laid down criteria had further created disaffection and mistrust among member-states.

“The premature adoption of the ‘ECO’ has unnecessarily heightened disaffection and mistrust among members of the emerging monetary union,” he said.

A statement by presidential spokesman,…