Afenifere Canvasses Legal Action against Fuel Price, Electricity Tariff Hike

By Deji Elumoye

The pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, on Monday canvassed legal action by the citizenry against the recent increases in fuel price and electricity tariff by the federal government.

The group, in an on-line meeting of its national caucus presided over by its Leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, while condemning the reintroduction of the rejected National Waterway Bill in the House of Representatives also reiterated its stand on the proper restructuring of the Nigerian nation.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting by its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere described the recent increases in the prices of petroleum products and electricity tariffs as the most insensitive policies against a people “being ravaged by a national pandemic without adequate support from their goverment”.

It advised the citizenry to seek legal and peaceful means to resist the hike, saying: “To…