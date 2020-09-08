Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole Fighting a Lost Battle, Says Imasuangbon

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governorship aspirant in Edo State, Ken Imasuangbon, has said former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and the party’s Edo governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, are fighting a lost battle because the governorship election has already been won and lost as the PDP and its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, are enjoying massive support from the electorate and the people of the state.

Imasuangbon, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, noted that the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election in Edo State will be a referendum on Oshiomhole’s years of governance.

According to the chieftain, “Oshiomhole is gone; his era has ended. Obaseki will win with landslide victory; believe me, the governor will win. There is no basis for any right-thinking person to be talking about APC now in Edo.

“Oshiomhole…