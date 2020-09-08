Ethiopian Plane Lands in Abuja Airport with 118 Passengers Onboard

*Passengers lament payment of N42,500 for Covid-19 test

By Kasim Sumaina

Ethiopian Airline, ET911, conveying 118 passengers on Monday touched down at the runway of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 1:35pm local time following the resumption of international commercial flights, five months after Covid-19 lockdown.

The flight from Addis Ababa received a ceremonial welcome by fire service and the Civil defence corps.

However, passengers lamented the high cost of COVID-19 test which delayed the initial arrival time of the aircraft.

Passengers were expected to pay N42, 500 for Covid-19 test which they must conduct seven days after returning into the country, a situation most of the passengers frowned at.

However, many of the passengers applauded the COVID-19 protocol put in place at the airport, but urged FAAN to make the new system less stressful for passengers

A passenger who arrived from the United Kingdom (UK) Joe Ogwu frowned at…