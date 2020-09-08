FG Sympathises With Bauchi over Flood Disaster, Donates Relief Materials to Victims

By Segun Awofadeji

Apparently disturbed by the recent flood that devastated many communities in some local government areas across Bauchi State, the Federal Government has directed the National Emergency Management Agency to assess the situation and provide necessary support to the affected persons.

Similarly, President Muhammadu Buhari has presented to the state, assorted grains from the National Food Reserve, approved as palliatives for distribution to vulnerable persons affected by the recent restriction of movement to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social development; Sadiya Umar Farouq, who led the federal government delegation to Bauchi over the weekend sympathised with the government and people of the state over the flood and windstorm disaster that occurred in some parts of the state describing it as most unfortunate.

She lamented that “It…