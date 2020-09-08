Overhaul, Restructure HYPREP for Cleanup, Ogoni Leaders, Elders Urge FG

By Ernest Chinwo

As concerns mount on the cleanup of Ogoniland in Rivers State, devastated by environmental pollution due to oil exploration and exploitation, opinion leaders and elders of the Ogoni ethnic nationality have called on the federal government to comprehensively overhaul and restructure the Hydrocarbon Remediation Project (HYPREP) in order to get the exercise on track.

Addressing a press conference in Port Harcourt Monday, the elders and opinion leaders, under the auspices of Gbo Kabaari Ogoni, asserted that the cleanup exercise has failed and called on the federal government to put an end to the current sophistry being orchestrated by HYPREP.

The Chairman of Gbo Kabaari Ogoni, Senator Bennett Birabi, who read the text that was jointly signed with the Secretary, Dr. Desmond Nbete, declared that though as Ogonis, the elders and opinion leaders were committed to supporting any genuine cleanup process to succeed, that could only…