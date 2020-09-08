Witness Insists Adoke’s $2.2m Loan Repayment Transaction Transparent

By Alex Enumah

A witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Rislanudeen Mohammed, on Monday insisted that the $2.2 million transaction in respect of the liquidation of a loan former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Bello Adoke SAN, obtained from the bank was transparent.

Mohammed, who is a former Acting Managing Director of Unity Bank PLC, stated this at the resumption of cross examination by Adoke’s lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN.

The court had last month adjourned to Monday for the continuation of cross examination of Mohammed who is the second witness of the anti-graft agency.

The EFCC is prosecuting Adoke and a businessman, Mr Aliyu Abubakar, on a 14 count amended criminal charge bordering on alleged money laundering and fraud.

They however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mohamed had in his evidence last month told the court how Adoke obtained a loan of N300 million from the…