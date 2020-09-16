Offensive Against the Wrong Target

BY KAYODE KOMOLAFE (THE HORIZON)

In his closing remarks at the ministerial retreat last week, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered members of his administration to “go on the offensive“ against “irresponsible and politically motivated activists.”

Pray, has Buhari lost patience with the critics of his administration?

The President proudly listed the “achievements” of his government which he said should be stoutly defended.

The tactical (if not strategic) error of this official response to the present condition of Nigeria is that the ordered offensive is wrongly targeted.

In a crisis situation, the leader should launch an offensive on the enemies instead of attacking the forces that should be rather mobilised effectively to fight the war.

Those who are harshly critical of the Buhari administration have legitimate class, ethnic, regional and other interests to protect…