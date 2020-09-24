Buhari Pledges Nigeria’s Support for Guinea-Bissau

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday pledged that Nigeria would continue to assist Guinea-Bissau in any way possible, saying ‘‘a peaceful and prosperous Guinea-Bissau is a win for West Africa and for Africa.’’

Buhari made this pledge when he joined his counterparts from Senegal, Mauritania and Burkinafaso to celebrate the 47th independence anniversary of Guinea Bissau at the 24 de Setembro National Stadium, Bissau.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, Buhari, while speaking at the event, said he was proud of the support Nigeria provided for the country’s past electoral processes in its efforts to entrench democracy.

‘‘This support can only be increased under my tenure,’’ he said.

Adesina said the president also placed on record Nigeria’s deployment of troops under the auspices of ECOWAS Mission in Guinea Bissau (ECOMIB), saying the…