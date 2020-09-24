Malami: Why I Didn’t Testify in Magu’s Probe





Alex Enumah in Abuja

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Thursday gave an insight into why he did not appear at the Justice Ayo Salami Panel of Inquiry probing the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

Malami, in a statement claimed that his non-appearance at the proceedings of the panel holding in Abuja, “was purely constitutional and not based on any ulterior motive”.

The statement signed by his media aide, Dr Umar Gwandu explained that the appearance or otherwise of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to serve as a witness in any investigation should be a constitutional matter.

“In establishing propriety or otherwise of the presence of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice whose responsibility is to hold constitutional order one must root same within the constitutional provisions.

“The terms and wordings of invitation extended to the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper