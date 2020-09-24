Oil, Gas Suppliers Lament N320bn Loss, Caution Labour against Planned Strike

By Emmanuel Addeh

The Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) Thursday bemoaned its huge losses to the tune of N320 billion as a result of alleged government-controlled product prices foisted on its members.

The body also pleaded with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as well as the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to have a rethink on its planned industrial action, saying that the action will have unquantifiable impact on businesses.

A statement by the spokesman of the organisation, Chief Ukadike Chinedu, in Abuja, stated that its members would be forced to lay off staff with the increasingly difficult business terrain.

“NOGASA is seriously concerned about recent developments in the downstream sector of the industry, especially with growing adverse effects on our businesses, workers and the Nigerian economy at large.

“The crushing impact on businesses and business investors in the downstream sector following the onset of…