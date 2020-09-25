APC Will Dislodge Makinde in 2023, Says Adelabu

By Kemi Olaitan

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election in Oyo State, Chief Bayo Adelabu, Thursday, said with unity the party was more than ready to send Governor Seyi Makinde packing, saying he would be a better governor in 2023.

Adelabu, who spoke during a media parley and lunch with journalists in the state to herald his 50th birthday coming up on Monday, September 28, said he was grateful that he did not win the 2019 election, disclosing that losing the election has afforded him the opportunity of knowing more about how progressives in the state operate.

According to the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), unlike before, he has warmed himself into the hearts of the grassroots and members of his APC.

“Everything this administration promised the people of the state is still on their wish list 16 months after coming on board. With the caliber of people…