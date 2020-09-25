Construction of Umuahia-Bende-Ohafia Road Will Boost Economic Activities, Says House Spokesman

By Udora Orizu

The Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has described as biggest intervention, the approval for the construction of Umuahia-Bende-Ohafia road in Abia state by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), saying that it would boost the economic fortunes of the people in the area.

FEC had on Wednesday given approval for the construction of the road which had been abandoned for 44 years.

According to FEC, the approval for the rehabilitation is to commence from the Umuahia axis of the road which is valued at N12.08bn and to span a distance of 45km.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Kalu expressed appreciation to President Muhammad Buhari and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, for such wonderful intervention.

Kalu who is currently representing Bende Federal Constituency at the House said

the approval came after months of intense lobbying and frequent advocacy visits to the Fashola, by him.

The…