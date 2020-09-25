FG: Road Accidents now Killing more Nigerians than HIV, TB

* Proposes truck transit parks in 8 states

By Emmanuel Addeh

The federal government Thursday lamented the frequency of carnages caused by road accidents in the country, noting that deaths resulting from crashes have now exceeded the ones caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Syndrome (HIV) and the deadly tuberculosis combined.

Against the backdrop of the crash that claimed scores of lives in Kogi State on Wednesday, the government said that many of the losses were caused by avoidable human errors.

Speaking during a workshop on ‘Truck Renewal Policy’ in Abuja, the Minister of State, Transport, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, stressed that the spate of accidents involving trucks across the country, leading to loss of lives and properties, was becoming worrisome.

The programme, with the theme “Truck Renewal System, Ensuring Road Transport Safety”, was organised by the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the…