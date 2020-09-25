Gbajabiamila: Internal Security Challenges Undermine Public Faith in Govt

By Udora Orizu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Thursday said internal security challenges threaten the very existence of the Nigerian state because they undermine public faith in the government’s ability to fulfil its fundamental obligation to protect the lives and property of citizens.

Gbajabiamila stated this while declaring open a two-day retreat and workshop on promoting effective legislation and oversight of the security sector in Nigeria, organized by the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence in collaboration with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) foundation in Abuja.

He tasked the three arms of government to take all necessary actions to face and address the security challenges facing the country, saying that a government cannot thrive without security.

The Speaker also said the retreat should be an opportunity to critically assess the legislative role in…