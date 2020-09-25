Gunmen Kidnap Ex-PDP Youth Leader in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State, Mr. Salisu Ali, has been kidnapped by suspected gunmen in his hometown.

Ali, a former youth leader of the party, was abducted by the hoodlums at his residence in Sukuntuni village in Kankia Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred barely 24 hours after the abduction of Aisha Dangiwa, a sister to the current Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa.

THISDAY gathered that Ali’s abductors stormed his house on Wednesday night shortly after his arrival from an outing and the house was ransacked before they took him away to an unknown destination.

Sources within the village revealed that the kidnappers numbering about six on motorcycles, forcibly rode off with the victim from his compound and they are yet to contact members of the family.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer and…