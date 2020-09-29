Buhari Transmits PIB to Senate, Seeks Approval to Refund N148.1bn to 5 States for Executed Road Projects

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) to the Senate for approval.

He is also seeking the approval of the upper legislative chamber for the refund of N148.1 billion to five states for the execution of federal roads in those states.

The two request letters from the President were read on Tuesday at the resumption of plenary by President of the Senate Dr Ahmad Lawan.

In the letter dated September 2, 2020, President Buhari in seeking for the passage of the PIB said:

“Pursuant to Section 58 of Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 constitution as amended, I formally request the consideration and passage into law by the Senate the Petroleum Industry Bill 2020. In particular, the Senate may wish to note that this bill combines in a single tone, aspects of significant reforms to the laws governing the Nigerian Petroleum Industry, that were previously set out in two distinct…