Nigeria’s 2020 Budget Suffered over $14bn Loss, Says Lawan

By Deji Elumoye

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has disclosed that the revised 2020 Appropriation Act suffered over $14 billion loss due to the nation’s overdependence on oil.

Lawan, who made this known in his welcome address as the Senate resumed plenary after a two-month vacation, told his colleagues that Nigeria was faced with a $14 billion revenue shortage during the current fiscal year.

“We were confronted with over $14 billion revenue gap and the grim reality of an unwholesome overdependence on oil,” he stressed.

According to him, there is an urgent need to focus on other important sectors like agriculture, solid minerals, steel development and manufacturing, with a view to diversifying the nation’s economy, adding that: “We need to work with relevant stakeholders to prevent our economy going into a recession, stimulate the economy, save and create more jobs through a sustainable multiplier effect.”

Thisday Newspaper