CUPP Rejects FG-Labour Truce, Insists on Reversal of Fuel Price Hike

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has rejected last Sunday’s agreement reached between organized labour and the federal government to suspend the planned protest against the increase in fuel price and electricity tariff.

It said that as far as it is concerned, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) no longer have the capacity to represent the interest of the Nigerian people.

In a statement issued Tuesday by its National Secretary, Chief Peter Ameh, CUPP said that NLC and TUC cannot claim to be unaware of the suffocating and life threatening suffering being experienced by Nigerians as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also said Labour is aware that government’s arbitrary increase in the price of petrol per litre and the cost of electricity tariff per unit simultaneously without any soft landing measures to cushion the effect of such increase on the masses has worsened the…