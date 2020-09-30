Flood: 150 Communities under Water in Niger, Says Gov

By Laleye Dipo

Not less than 150 communities in Niger State are now under water as a result of flood, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has disclosed.

The governor also said that 20 of the 25 local government areas are affected by the flood occasioned by heavy rains this year.

The governor also blamed the development on the opening of the spillway gates of the Kainji Dam, which he said was spilling over 6,000 metric litres of water every second in addition to similar development by two other dams Shiroro and Jebba, the first of such action in the history of the state.

Bello also said that the N80 billion investment by Sunti Sugar Company in the state has been washed away by flood leading to several hundreds of farmers and staff of the company jobless.

The governor, who exchanged views with newsmen in Minna on Tuesday, said the magnitude of the disaster is now beyond the capability of the government and therefore called for intervention from the…