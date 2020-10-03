Chevron Nigeria Set to Lay off 25% of Its Staff in Major Reorganisation Move

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Oil giant, Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and CNL together with its affiliates, Friday confirmed that it was reviewing its manpower requirements in the light of the changing business environment.

To this end, the International Oil Company (IOC), said it was disengaging 25 per cent of its total staff in a decision it said was to aid its long term survival, following the recent downturn in the oil industry.

The company added that it was continuing to evaluate opportunities to improve capital efficiency and reduce operating costs, stressing that in the process, the company will be streamlining its workforce and improving service delivery and overall performance at all levels.

CNL’s General Manager Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Mr Esimaje Brikinn, in a statement, explained that the aim is to have a business that is…