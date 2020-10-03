Lift Suspension on Consultant Pharmacists, PSN tells Sanwo-Olu

Pharmacists under the aegis of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Lagos State, have appealed to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to lift the suspension of the approved Consultant Cadre for Pharmacists in the state civil service.

Chairman of PSN, Lagos State, Gbolagade Iyiola, said non-implementation of the Consultancy Cadre for Pharmacists in Lagos State approved by the Executive Council of Lagos State Government in 2018, negated international best practices and against the interest of the State.

He explained that the approval for scheme was a result of negotiations between a coalition of the Joint Health Sector Workers Unions (JOHESU) and Pharmacists Society of Nigeria, and Lagos State government. According to him, the approval was put on hold by the immediate past government of Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on the promptings of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).

Iyiola called on His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to take…