Ondo Guber: IG Deploys DIG, AIG, 11 CPs

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, yesterday ordered the deployment of DIG Adeleye Olusola Oyabade, Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning to administer the general security arrangement for the election in the state.

The IG said security aides must not accompany political appointees and VIPs on election day.

Also deployed to assist the DIG are AIG Karma Hosea Hassan, Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Federal Operations (FEDOPS), Department of Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja, and 11 Commissioners of Police.

A statement issued last night by Force PRO and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, said the deployment was part of efforts to ensure effective coordination and full implementation of security arrangements towards a peaceful election on October 10, 2020.

It said the…