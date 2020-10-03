Thankyou Invites P&G, Unilever – THISDAYLIVE

Australia-based social enterprise, ‘Thankyou’ has extended invitation to leading consumer goods companies, Procter&Gamble and Unilever to make and distribute Thankyou products, as part of efforts to tackle poverty globally.

In realising this goal, the organisation is asking people around the world to get involved in its ‘No Small Plan’ campaign.

Thankyou offers consumer products – personal care and baby product ranges – for the sole purpose of funding life-changing projects.

Founded in 2008, the organisation sought to close the gap between the 736 million people living in extreme poverty around the world and the $63 trillion spent on consumer products each year.

Founder of Thankyou, Daniel Flynn, stated that the modus operandi of the firm seeks to flip consumerism for good by making sure that every last cent it realises goes to end poverty after deducting operational costs.

He said, “With $63 trillion spent on consumer goods…